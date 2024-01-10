Lahore: Updated Winter Schedule For Schools

The District Education Authority (DEA) has announced new winter school timings in Lahore from 10 January 2024 to 22 January 2024 in line with the provincial government’s instructions.

The latest school schedule indicates that classes will start at 9:30 AM and finish at 2:30 PM on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. On Fridays, classes will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM.

Regarding schools with double shifts in Lahore, the new school timings be from 09:30 AM to 01:30 PM (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) for the morning shift, whereas the second or evening shift will take place from 01:45 PM to 05:30 PM.

On Fridays, the morning shift school hours will be from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM, and the evening shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Here is a document containing the notice:

Advertisement