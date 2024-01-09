Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-24 commence at Karachi

KARACHI: Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-2024 commenced at Karachi where Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The exercise involves representation of various ministries, departments and organizations having linkages with maritime sector like Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Livestock and Fishing Sindh, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Narcotics Control, private entities and NGOs to support multifaceted challenges of Maritime arena both from traditional and non-traditional threats.

Leadership of various organizations attended the session which includes Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan Coast Guards, PMSA, KPT, Port QASIM, BYCO Petroleum, in addition to other prominent figures from private sector and fishing community.

Exercise Sea Guard aims to synergize efforts of stakeholders while remaining within their legal framework through a common pedestal of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) to ensure security of Maritime Zones of Pakistan.

During the opening brief participants were briefed about working methodology and contributions of JMICC to ensure maritime safety and security along our Coastline.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz applauded the efforts of all stakeholders in their contribution for a safer Maritime environment.

The exercise includes conduct of various practical scenario based exercises at sea along with Table Top Discussions to improve existing mechanism of security.

Exercise will conclude with a debrief session on 18 Jan 24.