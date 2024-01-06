Mohsin Butt’s appointment as Additional DG FIA rejected  

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the summary of the appointment of former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt as Additional DG FIA.

The caretaker government had sent a summary for the appointment of Mohsin Hasan Butt as Additional DG FIA, but the Chief Election Commissioner rejected the summary.

Mohsin Butt retired from the post of DG FIA on December 31. His summary of appointment as Additional DG for three months was sent to the Election Commission after the approval of the government.

