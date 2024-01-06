Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohsin Butt’s appointment as Additional DG FIA rejected  

Mohsin Butt’s appointment as Additional DG FIA rejected  

Articles
Advertisement
Mohsin Butt’s appointment as Additional DG FIA rejected  

Mohsin Butt’s appointment as Additional DG FIA rejected  

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the summary of the appointment of former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt as Additional DG FIA.

The summary of the appointment of Mohsin Butt as Additional DG FIA was rejected.

The caretaker government had sent a summary for the appointment of Mohsin Hasan Butt as Additional DG FIA, but the Chief Election Commissioner rejected the summary.

Mohsin Butt retired from the post of DG FIA on December 31. His summary of appointment as Additional DG for three months was sent to the Election Commission after the approval of the government.

Also Read

Acid attack woman dies in Karachi
Acid attack woman dies in Karachi

KARACHI: A 55-year-old woman died in an acid attack in the Gulistan...

Advertisement

Earlier, The monitoring teams of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) persistently working to eliminate unauthorized campaign hoardings belonging to candidates vying for National and Provincial assemblies’ elections.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nationwide monitoring teams have taken action to eliminate advertisement hoardings that surpass the prescribed limits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story