New School Timings in Lahore, Punjab – January 2024

The interim government in Punjab took swift action, addressing the ongoing severe cold wave by announcing revised school timings in the metropolis.

With temperatures plummeting below average, Punjab Chief Minister Naqvi relaxed schedules for both private and government schools, considering the thick fog covering various regions.

“Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on 10th Jan 2024. From 10th – 22nd January, schools will start at 9:30 am,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

Emphasizing the importance of staying warm, CM Naqvi urged students to don jackets and warm clothing as winter tightened its grip.

The initiative to modify school hours extends beyond Punjab, as the interim government of Sindh also revisited timings for educational institutions throughout January 2024.

The School Education and Literacy Department issued a notification specifying that schools under its jurisdiction would commence classes at 9:00 am. Notably, schools in Karachi would begin at 8:30 am, ensuring a synchronized approach to tackle the challenges posed by the winter weather.

