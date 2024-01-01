Nomination papers of 1179 NA , 3094 PA seats approved in KP

331 candidates submitted their nomination papers for 45 NA seats.

Out of which 152 nominations were rejected on various grounds.

3461 candidates filed their nominations for 115 PA seats.

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Election Commission (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that 1179 nominations were approved for the National Assembly (NA), while 3094 were for the provincial assembly.

According to the spokesman of PEC, as many as 1331 candidates submitted their nomination papers for 45 seats in the NA, out of which 152 nominations were rejected on various grounds.

Similarly, 3461 candidates filed their nominations for 115 seats in the provincial assembly, out of which 352 were male candidates and 15 were female.

It said, “The scrutiny of nomination papers for the National and Provincial Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been completed.”

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan has established the Election Monitoring and Control Centers to register and address public complaints for general elections.

The centers have been established at provincial, divisional and district levels, extending beyond Islamabad, for swift resolution of public complaints.