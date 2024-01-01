Advertisement
Edition: English
OGRA increases price of domestic cylinder by Rs 18.52

Articles
  • The price of LPG per kg increased by Rs 1.57 per kg.
  • 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG become more expensive.
  • The new price has been fixed at Rs 3025.87.
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of a domestic cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 18.52.

According to the OGRA notification, the price of LPG per kg has been increased by Rs 1.57 per kg.

An 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has become more expensive by Rs 18. 52 and the new price has been fixed at Rs 3025.87.

The new price of LPG has increased to Rs 256.42 per kg with immediate effect.

It should be noted that in December, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg was 3700.52.

Earlier, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

OGRA has issued a notification to increase the price of LPG. The price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been increased by Rs 45 from December 1.

