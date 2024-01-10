Ombudsman briefs Alvi FTO resolves 8,128 tax-related complaints in 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the Federal Tax Ombudsman office where he was informed that the institution resolved 8,128 complaints against the maladministration of tax and customs authorities during the year 2023 as compared to 6,106 complaints in 2022.

During the briefing to the president, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said that the registration of complaints increased by almost 24% as 8,076 complaints were filed in 2023, compared to 6,480 in 2022.

The FTO also provided a relief of Rs 17.74 billion to taxpayers in 2023 as compared to Rs 7 billion in the previous year.

Besides Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), the advisors to FTO, regional heads, and senior officials of the FTO attended the meeting.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah briefed the president about the FTO’s overall performance, outreach and initiatives taken for the facilitation of taxpayers.

Advertisement

He informed that FTO provided free-of-charge justice to complainants against the maladministration and high-handedness of tax officials within 60 days. The average time taken for the disposal of complaints had been reduced to 44 days during the last year.

Highlighting the achievements of FTO, he stated that FTO was a public-relief-oriented organization that had provided tax relief to low-paid employees, teachers, salaried class, pensioners, and purchasers of vehicles through its decisions.

The FTO was making efforts to increase its outreach and registration of cases by opening new regional offices, establishing a helpline, and raising awareness through seminars, and interactions with the business community in various cities of the country, he added.

The ombudsman said that FTO was also actively working to create awareness about its role and services in tax matters using social media and mass messaging through cellular companies.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said that FTO should further accelerate its efforts to increase the registration and disposal of complaints, besides increasing its outreach to taxpayers.

He also called for enhanced coordination between FTO and FBR for the timely implementation of its decisions, and bringing improvements in the tax regime.

Advertisement

He remarked that an improved tax system was essential to increase tax and revenue generation in the country, which would help improve national economy, besides reducing the country’s dependence on loans.

The president highly appreciated FTO’s performance that had provided relief of Rs 17.74 billion to complainants, besides addressing 8,128 complaints during the last year.

He also urged the need to provide timely relief to complainants, especially overseas Pakistanis.