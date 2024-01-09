Online Domicile Certificate Service Introduced in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has taken a positive initiative towards modernization by implementing an online process for acquiring domicile certificates.

People can now utilize the government’s website at cfc.kp.gov.pk to utilize the e-domicile platform, streamlining the application process and enhancing citizen convenience across key districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through the website, residents of KP can submit online applications for domicile certificates using mobile devices and computers, eliminating the need to visit government offices, saving valuable time, and avoiding unnecessary inconvenience.

An additional crucial aspect of the recently revamped system involves gathering fingerprints from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to guarantee the secure storage of applicant data and improve the overall integrity of the process.

Not only does the E-domicile system streamline the application process, but it also enables citizens to cut down on travel expenses and time loss, eliminating the need to stand in queues at government offices.

People have articulated their satisfaction with the online system to get domicile certificates. The online portal allows citizens to assign the requisite documents in a comprehensive and direct way.

Besides, the government also has access to detailed individual information at village council and neighborhood council levels thus leading to better governance. The move by the KP government reflects its willingness to improve services and increase proficiency for use by their citizens.