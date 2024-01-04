Oscar 2024: Nominations, predictions, and key dates

Final list for 96th Academy Awards announced on January 23, 2024.

Barbie” leads with five nominations, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Society of the Snow” with four each.

Nomination period from January 11 to 16, 2024. Official nominees revealed on January 23.

Advertisement

As previously stated, the final list of nominations will be announced on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 11 at 4.30 a.m. IST.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for the 96th Academy Awards ceremony. Here are Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis’ official predictions for the upcoming Oscars:

Greta Gerwig’s meta-comedy “Barbie” received the most mentions overall, with five, including sound and original song for its three submissions. “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Society of the Snow” both received four mentions in four different categories.

The holiday season has arrived, and voters will jet off to their favorite vacation spots to catch up on the films they missed in 2023. This week’s Awards Circuit Columns discuss movies that do well at home and the number of comedies in the awards race.

“The Holdovers” and “Maestro” are still making waves and will try to close the gap in January at various award ceremonies and events. The Oscar nomination period will take place from January 11 to January 16, 2024, with the official nominees being announced on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024.