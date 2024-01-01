Pakistan likely to receive Pfizer vaccine from US soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to receive Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine from the United States(US) in a few days after an increase of new variants in the world.

The federal authorities, the arrival of 200,000 doses of Covid vaccine from the US is expected in a few days and another 300,000 doses of the new Pfizer Covid vaccine will also be received in the same month.

Officials say that Pfizer’s new vaccine is also effective against new variants of Covid-19. The Covid vaccine will be administered to pilgrims and high-risk people.

It should be noted that cases of the new variant of Coronavirus JN1 have been reported in America, the United Kingdom, and India. “There have been deaths in India due to the new variant, while in the United States, admission of people infected with the new variant of Coronavirus has increased”.

Officials said that no cases of the new variant JN1 have been reported in Pakistan so far and the rate of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan is less than one percent.

Earlier, government of Pakistan has lifted all travel restrictions related to COVID, Bol News reported.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Health say that there is no need to submit a Corona vaccination certificate for Hajj applications. Various banks are also asking for Corona vaccination certificates along with Hajj applications, which is not necessary.