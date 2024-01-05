Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Munir Akram for effectively representing Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue at the platform of United Nations.

He directed Munir Akram to frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations. “Identifying opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at international level should be the first priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Munir Akram informed the prime minister about the performance of his mission and took instructions from him with respect to the foreign policy.