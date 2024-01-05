Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN calls on PM

Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN calls on PM

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN calls on PM

Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN calls on PM

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here and discussed matters of mutual concerns.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Munir Akram for effectively representing Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue at the platform of United Nations.

He directed Munir Akram to frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue in the United Nations. “Identifying opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at international level should be the first priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan,” the prime minister added.

Also Read

President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Iran
President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Iran

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his deep condolences to the...

Meanwhile, Munir Akram informed the prime minister about the performance of his mission and took instructions from him with respect to the foreign policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story