Perpetual arrest warrant for six involved in £190m scandal issued

ISLAMABAD: A perpetual arrest warrant has been issued by the court for six individuals involved in the £190 million scandal of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) provided the court with asset details of the accused, leading to the issuance of perpetual arrest warrants in connection with the NCA £190 million scandal. Additionally, the proprietary assets of the six accused have been frozen. Among the absconders are Farhat Shehzadi, Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Zia Mustafa Naseem.

Former PTI Minister Zubaida Jalal made significant revelations before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the NCA £190 million scandal. Jalal disclosed in her statement that she had urged the cabinet to investigate the matter, but former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not heed her advice. She further exposed that despite objections from cabinet members, the approval for NCA £190 million was granted, and the minutes of the meeting were kept confidential.

NAB has summoned various cabinet members of the PTI government and other party leaders in connection with the £190 million scandal.

The investigation initiated by the National Accountability Bureau involves Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others, accusing them of illicitly acquiring vast land through the Al Qadir University Trust, resulting in a reported loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

The charges allege that the former prime minister and other accused adjusted Rs50 billion, equivalent to 190 million pounds at the time, sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. The PTI chief registered the Trust for the Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.