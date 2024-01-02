Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, latest weather update

Islamabad latest weather update today
Islamabad is currently experiencing a temperature of 17°C with a RealFeel® of...
As of today in Peshawar, the weather stands at a cool 10°C with a perceived temperature of 13°. The air quality is marked as unhealthy, prompting caution, especially for sensitive groups. The pollutants, including high levels of dust and dander, may cause sinus pressure.
Residents are advised to be mindful of the current air quality, limit outdoor activities, and take necessary precautions. Stay updated on the evolving weather conditions in Peshawar for a comfortable and informed day ahead.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.