Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, latest weather update

As of today in Peshawar, the weather stands at a cool 10°C with a perceived temperature of 13°. The air quality is marked as unhealthy, prompting caution, especially for sensitive groups. The pollutants, including high levels of dust and dander, may cause sinus pressure.

Current Weather

Temperature: 10°C

RealFeel®: 13°

Air Quality: Unhealthy

Wind: 0 km/h

Wind Gusts: 0 km/h

Sky Conditions: Mostly sunny

Air Quality Insights

AQI (Air Quality Index): 106 (Unhealthy)

Health Impact: Immediate effects on sensitive groups; healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Outdoor activity should be limited.

Based on Current Pollutants

Dust & Dander: High Sinus Pressure: High

Health & Activities: Running: Good Lawn Mowing: Good Air Travel: Ideal Indoor Pests: High



Today’s Weather Forecast

High Temperature: 21°C

Weather Conditions: Clouding up; not as warm

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

Low Temperature: 7°C

Weather Conditions: Partly cloudy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/3)

Daytime Temperature: 19°C

RealFeel®: 20°

Weather Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Air Quality

Residents are advised to be mindful of the current air quality, limit outdoor activities, and take necessary precautions. Stay updated on the evolving weather conditions in Peshawar for a comfortable and informed day ahead.