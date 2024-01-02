Advertisement
date 2024-01-02
Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, latest weather update

As of today in Peshawar, the weather stands at a cool 10°C with a perceived temperature of 13°. The air quality is marked as unhealthy, prompting caution, especially for sensitive groups. The pollutants, including high levels of dust and dander, may cause sinus pressure.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 10°C
  • RealFeel®: 13°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 11°
  • Air Quality: Unhealthy
  • Wind: 0 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 0 km/h
  • Sky Conditions: Mostly sunny
Air Quality Insights

  • AQI (Air Quality Index): 106 (Unhealthy)
  • Health Impact: Immediate effects on sensitive groups; healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Outdoor activity should be limited.

Based on Current Pollutants

  • Dust & Dander: High
    • Sinus Pressure: High
  • Health & Activities:
    • Running: Good
    • Lawn Mowing: Good
    • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Indoor Pests: High
Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 21°C
  • RealFeel®: 21°
  • Weather Conditions: Clouding up; not as warm

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

  • Low Temperature: 7°C
  • RealFeel®: 7°
  • Weather Conditions: Partly cloudy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/3)

  • Daytime Temperature: 19°C
  • Nighttime Temperature: 7°C
  • RealFeel®: 20°
  • Weather Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Air Quality

Residents are advised to be mindful of the current air quality, limit outdoor activities, and take necessary precautions. Stay updated on the evolving weather conditions in Peshawar for a comfortable and informed day ahead.

