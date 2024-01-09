Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update today

Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update today

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The current weather in Peshawar at 1:24 PM is characterized by a temperature of 14°C with a RealFeel® of 16°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 13°C. The air quality is marked as “unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and it is recommended to limit outdoor activity.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 14°C
  • RealFeel®: 16°C
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel ShadeTM: 13°C
  • Air Quality: Unhealthy
  • Wind: NE, 7 km/h
  • Wind gusts: 7 km/h
  • Conditions: Hazy sunshine
Advertisement

Current Air Quality: January 9:

  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 130 (unhealthy)
  • Health Advisory: Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It is recommended to limit outdoor activity.

Current Pollutants:

Advertisement
  • Dust & Dander: Very High
  • Sinus Pressure: Very High
  • Running: Fair
  • Lawn Mowing: Fair
  • Air travel: ideal
    • Advertisement
  • Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast: January 9:

  • High Temperature: 20°C (RealFeel® 20°C)
  • Conditions: Mostly sunny
    • Advertisement

Tonight’s Weather Forecast: January 9:

  • Low Temperature: 5°C (RealFeel® 6°C)
  • Conditions: Clear
Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast: January 10:

  • High/Low Temperature: 19°C or 5°C (RealFeel® 21°C)
  • Conditions: Plenty of sunshine

Also Read

Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today
Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

The current weather in Islamabad at 12:34 PM is characterized by a...

Advertisement

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 20°C with mostly sunny conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with clear conditions. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 19°C and a low of 5°C, with plenty of sunshine. Residents and visitors are advised to be mindful of the air quality and take necessary precautions, especially considering the unhealthy air quality levels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88