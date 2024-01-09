Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update today

The current weather in Peshawar at 1:24 PM is characterized by a temperature of 14°C with a RealFeel® of 16°C. The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is 13°C. The air quality is marked as “unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, and it is recommended to limit outdoor activity.

Current Weather

Temperature: 14°C

RealFeel®: 16°C

Advertisement RealFeel ShadeTM: 13°C

Air Quality: Unhealthy

Wind: NE, 7 km/h

Wind gusts: 7 km/h

Conditions: Hazy sunshine

Advertisement

Current Air Quality: January 9:

Air Quality Index (AQI): 130 (unhealthy)

Health Advisory: Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It is recommended to limit outdoor activity.

Current Pollutants:

Advertisement

Dust & Dander: Very High

Sinus Pressure: Very High

Running: Fair

Lawn Mowing: Fair

Air travel: ideal

Advertisement Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast: January 9:

High Temperature: 20°C (RealFeel® 20°C)

Conditions: Mostly sunny Advertisement

Tonight’s Weather Forecast: January 9:

Low Temperature: 5°C (RealFeel® 6°C)

Conditions: Clear

Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast: January 10:

High/Low Temperature: 19°C or 5°C (RealFeel® 21°C)

Conditions: Plenty of sunshine

Also Read Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today The current weather in Islamabad at 12:34 PM is characterized by a...

Advertisement

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 20°C with mostly sunny conditions. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to 5°C with clear conditions. Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather is forecast to have a high of 19°C and a low of 5°C, with plenty of sunshine. Residents and visitors are advised to be mindful of the air quality and take necessary precautions, especially considering the unhealthy air quality levels.