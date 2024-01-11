Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa latest weather update today

Peshawar, a city with a rich history and cultural significance in Pakistan, is currently experiencing a weather scenario that demands attention. The temperature stands at 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 19°, despite the shade offering a slightly cooler feel at 17°C. However, concerns arise as the air quality is marked as unhealthy, emphasizing the need for caution, especially among sensitive groups.

Air Quality Challenges:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Peshawar is recorded at 112, indicating unhealthy air quality. Sensitive groups may experience immediate health effects, while even healthy individuals might encounter difficulties in breathing and throat irritation with prolonged outdoor exposure. A recommendation to limit outdoor activities is in place to mitigate potential health risks.

Understanding Current Pollutants and Health Implications:

The prevailing air quality challenges in Peshawar are attributed to high levels of dust and dander, contributing to sinus pressure and discomfort. Despite the unfavorable air quality, activities like running and lawn mowing are still considered good. However, precautions are advised, especially for those engaged in outdoor pursuits.

Advertisement

Weather Forecast:

Looking ahead, Peshawar’s weather forecast for today indicates a high of 19°C, with a RealFeel® of 21°, showcasing a slightly cooler day with sunshine. As evening approaches, temperatures are expected to drop to 5°C (RealFeel® 7°) with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow’s forecast suggests mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature range of 17°C to 8°C and a RealFeel® of 19°.