PHC restores ECP order stripping PTI of bat symbol

PHC Justice Ijaz Khan heard ECP review appeal’.

Kazi Anwar Advocate appeared in court on behalf of PTI.

The court withdrew its stay order on PTI’s intra-party polls.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) revoked the stay order and restored the ECP decision to declare the PTI intra-party election null and void and stripping it of its election symbol.

PHC Justice Ijaz Khan heard the Election Commission’s review appeal against the court decision, in which the Election Commission’s lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior lawyer Kazi Anwar Advocate appeared in the court.

At the beginning of the hearing, PTI’s lawyer Qazi Anwar asked whether the Election Commission could come to court against the decision of the High Court. “Their writ is not correct, the decision came on December 26, it has not yet been implemented, and the Election Commission has not yet issued the intra-party election certificate on the website”.

Justice Ejaz inquired whether there was any contempt of court case on your behalf. On this, Qazi Anwar said that the nomination papers of PTI candidates were rejected, what did the Election Commission do? What is the problem with putting the website per certificate to the Election Commission Ignoring one party is not good for Election Commission and democracy.

The lawyer said ECP should not have been used against a political party and the party wants ECP to conduct transparent elections.

During the hearing, the Election Commission objected to the issuance of the stay order by the court without hearing it on December 26.

Advertisement

After the arguments of the parties were completed, the court reserved its decision on the review appeal of the Election Commission.

Later, the court approved the review appeal of the Election Commission and reinstated the December 22 decision of the Election Commission.

Also Read

The court withdrew its stay order on PTI’s intra-party election and election symbol case, stripping the PTI of its bat symbol once again.