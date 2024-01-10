Advertisement
PM Kakar vows to continue anti-polio mission

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar  vowed to continue the anti-polio mission of the government till the complete eradication of the crippling disease.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here at the PM House.

The meeting offered fateha for the security officials protecting the polio eradication team who were martyred in a terrorist incident in Bajaur.

PM Kakar paid tribute to the martyred personnel and said the State would not forget their invaluable sacrifice for the homeland.

He said the officials sacrificed their lives for the safety of future generations. He said the terrorists could not deter the resolve of the nation to fight polio.

Also Read

Caretaker PM assures smooth transition of Power after elections
Caretaker PM assures smooth transition of Power after elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has categorically said...

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has categorically said that the people of Pakistan will elect their representatives on the 8th of next month, and the caretaker government will transfer power to them peacefully.

