PM pledges to make Pakistan prosperous in year 2024

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his government’s resolve to make Pakistan a hub of development and prosperity in the new year.

In a message to the nation, the prime minister said the year 2024 was significant for the country in its determination to achieve the goals of peace and a strong economy.

PM Kakar urged the demonstration of unity among the ranks of the nation to attain success in every field of life. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the country who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

He felicitated the nation on the occasion, however mentioned that the government had banned the celebrations of the new year in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He also pointed out that 2023 was a year marked by the violence and aggression of the Israeli authorities against the innocent people of Gaza.

The prime minister hoped that the international community would play a role in ensuring peace in Palestine and ending the genocide committed by the Israeli authorities.

He expressed a desire that the new year see progress for the people of Kashmir in attaining their right to self-determination.