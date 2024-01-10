PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat

TURBAT: Former Senator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for National Assembly Aslam Bilidi was injured by unknown persons in Turbat city of Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussain Jan, unknown persons opened fire on the main road in Turbat city, as a result of which Aslam Bilidi was injured.

According to Deputy Commissioner Keach, Aslam Bilidi is contesting the election as PML-N candidate from NA 258.

Deputy Commissioner Keech Hussain Jan said that Aslam Bilidi was a former provincial minister and senator as well.

The police said Aslam Bilidi, who was injured in the firing, has been shifted to the Teaching Hospital in Turbat.

It should be noted that last few days PML-N had announced the candidates from 16 constituencies of the National Assembly from Balochistan and the ticket has been given to Aslam Bilidi from NA-258.