Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat

PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat

Articles
Advertisement
PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat

PML-N leader Aslam Bilidi injured in a gun attack in Turbat

Advertisement

TURBAT: Former Senator and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for National Assembly Aslam Bilidi was injured by unknown persons in Turbat city of Balochistan.

Deputy Commissioner Kech Hussain Jan, unknown persons opened fire on the main road in Turbat city, as a result of which Aslam Bilidi was injured.

According to Deputy Commissioner Keach, Aslam Bilidi is contesting the election as PML-N candidate from NA 258.

Deputy Commissioner Keech Hussain Jan said that Aslam Bilidi was a former provincial minister and senator as well.

The police said Aslam Bilidi, who was injured in the firing, has been shifted to the Teaching Hospital in Turbat.

Advertisement

Also Read

No seat adjustment or alliance with PPP ahead of elections: Javed Latif
No seat adjustment or alliance with PPP ahead of elections: Javed Latif

LAHORE: Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif...

It should be noted that last few days PML-N had announced the candidates from 16 constituencies of the National Assembly from Balochistan and the ticket has been given to Aslam Bilidi from NA-258.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story