Powerful forces imposed PML-N, PTI in Punjab, says Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) as representative parties of the elite and said that both of them have been imposed on Punjab by the powerful forces.

Bilawal Bhutto also shared his ten-point manifesto while addressing a press conference after the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held at Lahore.

He said that his party will come to power and provide 300-300 units of free electricity from solar energy to poor families, will build three million houses for the poor, and the ownership rights of these houses will be in the name of women.

Sharing the details of his ten-point manifesto, Bilawal Bhutto said that education will be free, treatment will be free, Kisan card for farmers, Labor card for social security and youth card for one year for the youth after completing education.

It should be noted that the central executive committee of the Pakistan People’s Party has nominated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the candidate for the Prime Ministership.