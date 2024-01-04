Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Iran

President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Iran

Articles
Advertisement
President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Iran

President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Kerman terrorist attacks

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his deep condolences to the Government and people of Iran over the terrorist attack in Kerman.

The President condemned the brutal attack and said that Pakistan and its people stood in solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief. He added that Pakistan sympathized with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the attacks.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred and the speedy recovery of the injured.

On the other hand, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the blasts in the Iranian city of Kerman.

In a condolence message he conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with its brotherly nation during this time of sorrow.

Advertisement

The Chairman Senate Sanjrani also extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, expressing profound sympathy for their loss.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi while condemning the terrorist attacks in Kerman city in Iran, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

In a message, the minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Iran on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

Also Read

Zartaj Gul granted transit bail by PHC
Zartaj Gul granted transit bail by PHC

PESHAWAR: Petition for transit bail filed by Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

This cowardly act of terrorism was highly condemnable, Murtaza Solangi said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story