President deeply grieved over loss of lives in Iran

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his deep condolences to the Government and people of Iran over the terrorist attack in Kerman.

The President condemned the brutal attack and said that Pakistan and its people stood in solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief. He added that Pakistan sympathized with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the attacks.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyred and the speedy recovery of the injured.

On the other hand, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the blasts in the Iranian city of Kerman.

In a condolence message he conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with its brotherly nation during this time of sorrow.

Advertisement

The Chairman Senate Sanjrani also extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, expressing profound sympathy for their loss.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi while condemning the terrorist attacks in Kerman city in Iran, expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

In a message, the minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Iran on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

Also Read Zartaj Gul granted transit bail by PHC PESHAWAR: Petition for transit bail filed by Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

This cowardly act of terrorism was highly condemnable, Murtaza Solangi said.