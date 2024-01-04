PTI moves SC against PHC’s verdict on bat symbol

PTI said application of ECP was not admissible.

Petitioner said ECP cannot be a party in this matter.

ECP did not take into account evidence while withdrawing symbol.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Supreme Court to reclaim its iconic ‘bat’ electoral symbol before general elections 2024.

PTI has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Peshawar High Court, in which it has taken a position that the application of the Election Commission was not admissible, and the ECP cannot be a party in this matter.

The petition states that, unlike other political parties, PTI is being discriminated against, the Election Commission did not take into account the evidence while withdrawing the election symbol of the bat, while the Peshawar High Court judge misinterpreted the law which caused injustice.

PTI’s petition stated that the interim relief was granted on December 26, 2023, and it is not necessary to give notice to the parties before the interim relief, interim relief is granted based on apprehension of irreparable damage.

In its petition, PTI has requested to set aside the decision of the Peshawar High Court and allot the election symbol of the bat.

Earlier, Peshawar High Court (PHC) revoked the stay order and restored the ECP decision to declare the PTI intra-party election null and void and stripping it of its election symbol.