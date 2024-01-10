Punjab Govt announces to distribute 26,000 electric vehicles

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in announcing the distribution of 26,000 electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on interest-free basis.

He made this announcement at a special ceremony organized by the Punjab Transport Department in Lahore, where the chief minister also inaugurated the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program across Punjab.

The Chief Minister presented the first license for electric rickshaw manufacturing to the CEO of Sazgar Company, marking the formal commencement of the electric rickshaw industry in Punjab.

At the event, he disclosed plans to provide 10,000 electric bikes to students, facilitated by the Bank of Punjab, while another 10,000 electric rickshaws would be supported by Punjab Bank. Notably, 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes will be granted to special individuals free of interest.

Emphasizing environmental concerns, Mohsin Naqvi declared a ban on government-level purchases of petrol-powered motorcycles across Punjab, restricting future acquisitions to electric bikes.

He also announced the initiation of the Qingqi Rickshaw Body Standers Program, highlighting the relentless efforts of the transport department in registering Qingqi rickshaws—a task previously deemed impossible.

Talking about pollution issues in Lahore, Chief Minister Punjab stressed the need for collective action. He commended Punjab Bank for its support in the Interest-Free Electric Bikes and Electric Rickshaw Programme, particularly applauding the decision to provide interest free electric bikes to students.

Civil secretariat employees, government and private sector women, and government employees will also receive 2,000 electric bikes each, all on a free-of-interest basis.

Anticipating a positive transformation in the environment and industry, Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope for an all-electric vehicle landscape in Pakistan’s future.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the transport department, such as implementing axle load restrictions and driving license reforms.

The chief minister personally inspected the electric motorbikes, rickshaws, and vehicles, taking a ride in an electric rickshaw and commending its quality.

Mohsin Naqvi also inquired about the price and durability of the displayed electric bikes and vehicles.