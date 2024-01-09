Purchase bonus available for Suzuki Swift by Pak Suzuki

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced an special offer for customers by providing purchase bonus of Rs. 100,000 for Suzuki Swift.

As per the company’s social media update, there’s a special bonus offer when you buy Suzuki Swift GL and CVT models throughout January 2024.

Pak Suzuki is doing this to increase sales of the vehicle and recover from the economic challenges in the country.

It’s important to note that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) had earlier removed itself from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) due to significant losses. This led to a lack of dividend payments and a decline in the company’s stock value.

Consequently, the automaker didn’t see any advantages in staying listed, and it also brought about various government regulations affecting the company.