Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today

Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today

Articles
Advertisement
Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today

Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today

Advertisement

As of today in Quetta, the weather is currently at 11°C with a RealFeel® of 14°, providing a mild and comfortable environment. The air quality is marked as fair and generally acceptable for most individuals, though sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms with prolonged exposure.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 11°C
  • RealFeel®: 14°
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel Shade™: 10°
  • Air Quality: Fair
  • Wind: NW 9 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h
  • Sky Conditions: Partly sunny
Advertisement

Air Quality Insights:

  • AQI (Air Quality Index): 36 (Fair)
  • Health Impact: Generally acceptable for most individuals. Sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Based on Current Pollutants:

Advertisement
  • Dust & Dander: High
    • Sinus Pressure: High
    • Advertisement
  • Health & Activities:
    • Running: Good
    • Lawn Mowing: Good
    • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Outdoor Pests: Very High
      • Advertisement

Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 14°C
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel®: 16°
  • Weather Conditions: Clouds and sun

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

  • Low Temperature: 3°C
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel®: 5°
  • Weather Conditions: Clear

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/3)

  • Daytime Temperature: 15°C
    • Advertisement
  • Nighttime Temperature: 5°C
  • RealFeel®: 16°
  • Weather Conditions: Sunshine

Also Read

Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, latest weather update
Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, latest weather update

As of today in Peshawar, the weather stands at a cool 10°C...

Residents are advised to enjoy the partly sunny conditions today, and for those planning outdoor activities, the weather is suitable for running, lawn mowing, and air travel. However, be cautious of outdoor pests, which are expected to be very high. As a bonus note, anticipate showers on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story