Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today

Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, latest weather update
As of today in Peshawar, the weather stands at a cool 10°C...
As of today in Quetta, the weather is currently at 11°C with a RealFeel® of 14°, providing a mild and comfortable environment. The air quality is marked as fair and generally acceptable for most individuals, though sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms with prolonged exposure.
Air Quality Insights:
Based on Current Pollutants:
Residents are advised to enjoy the partly sunny conditions today, and for those planning outdoor activities, the weather is suitable for running, lawn mowing, and air travel. However, be cautious of outdoor pests, which are expected to be very high. As a bonus note, anticipate showers on Tuesday morning.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.