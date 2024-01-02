Quetta, Balochistan, latest weather update today

As of today in Quetta, the weather is currently at 11°C with a RealFeel® of 14°, providing a mild and comfortable environment. The air quality is marked as fair and generally acceptable for most individuals, though sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms with prolonged exposure.

Current Weather

Temperature: 11°C

RealFeel®: 14°

Air Quality: Fair

Wind: NW 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 9 km/h

Sky Conditions: Partly sunny

Air Quality Insights:

AQI (Air Quality Index): 36 (Fair)

Health Impact: Generally acceptable for most individuals. Sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Based on Current Pollutants:

Dust & Dander: High Sinus Pressure: High

Health & Activities: Running: Good Lawn Mowing: Good Air Travel: Ideal Outdoor Pests: Very High



Today’s Weather Forecast

High Temperature: 14°C

Weather Conditions: Clouds and sun

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

Low Temperature: 3°C

Weather Conditions: Clear

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast (1/3)

Daytime Temperature: 15°C

RealFeel®: 16°

Weather Conditions: Sunshine

Residents are advised to enjoy the partly sunny conditions today, and for those planning outdoor activities, the weather is suitable for running, lawn mowing, and air travel. However, be cautious of outdoor pests, which are expected to be very high. As a bonus note, anticipate showers on Tuesday morning.