Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Real Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Ray round of 16

Real Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Ray round of 16

Articles
Advertisement
Real Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Ray round of 16

Real Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Ray round of 16

Advertisement
  • Real Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey Round of 16.
  • Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid.
  • The schedule is yet to be decided.
Advertisement

Real Madrid’s opponent has been confirmed for the next round of the 2023–24 Copa del Rey after qualifying over the weekend. It turns out to be Atletico Madrid, the rival team of the city.

Real Madrid defeated lower league team Arandina 3-1 last Saturday to advance to the 2023–24 Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti’s club advanced to the Last 16 stage by easily winning despite making significant changes to their starting lineup.

After today’s draw, it has been decided that Atletico Madrid will play the current Copa del Rey holders in the next round. The Civitas Metropolitano will host the game.

After eliminating Lugo in the first round, Los Rojiblancos advanced to the Round of 16. This sets up a rematch between the two Madrid-based teams in this week’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

The eight Round-of-16 matches are slated to take place next week, on Tuesday, January 16, and Thursday, January 18, although the exact dates have not yet been finalized.

It’s significant to remember that Atletico is the only team in La Liga this season to have defeated Real Madrid.

Barcelona has been assigned to play Unionistas de Salamanca in the meantime. After a close 3-2 victory over fourth-tier team Barbastro on Sunday, Xavi’s team advanced to the following round.

Advertisement

Their next opponents, Barcelona Athletic, are also in the third tier, but they are only three points over Rafa Marquez’s team. But in their previous game, they defeated the Mexican squad 2-0.

Also Read

Arda Guler praised for his spectacular Real Madrid debut
Arda Guler praised for his spectacular Real Madrid debut

Real Madrid begins its Copa del Rey defense with a 3-1 victory...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story


Warning: Undefined variable $weathercities in /home/bolnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/bolnews/footer.php on line 88