Real Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in Copa del Ray round of 16

Real Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid.

The schedule is yet to be decided.

Real Madrid’s opponent has been confirmed for the next round of the 2023–24 Copa del Rey after qualifying over the weekend. It turns out to be Atletico Madrid, the rival team of the city.

Real Madrid defeated lower league team Arandina 3-1 last Saturday to advance to the 2023–24 Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti’s club advanced to the Last 16 stage by easily winning despite making significant changes to their starting lineup.

After today’s draw, it has been decided that Atletico Madrid will play the current Copa del Rey holders in the next round. The Civitas Metropolitano will host the game.

After eliminating Lugo in the first round, Los Rojiblancos advanced to the Round of 16. This sets up a rematch between the two Madrid-based teams in this week’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

The eight Round-of-16 matches are slated to take place next week, on Tuesday, January 16, and Thursday, January 18, although the exact dates have not yet been finalized.

It’s significant to remember that Atletico is the only team in La Liga this season to have defeated Real Madrid.

Barcelona has been assigned to play Unionistas de Salamanca in the meantime. After a close 3-2 victory over fourth-tier team Barbastro on Sunday, Xavi’s team advanced to the following round.

Their next opponents, Barcelona Athletic, are also in the third tier, but they are only three points over Rafa Marquez’s team. But in their previous game, they defeated the Mexican squad 2-0.

