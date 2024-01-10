Riders to the rescue! Delivery heroes save panicked horse on Dubai streets

A terrified horse galloped through busy traffic in Dubai.

Two Talabat delivery riders sprang into action.

Two other delivery riders assisted in calming the animal.

When a terrified horse galloped through the streets of Dubai, a few delivery riders became heroes. The horse is seen frantically crossing a street traffic crossroads in Umm Suqeim in a video that was shared on social media.

There were three cyclists present. In an attempt to soothe the horse, two delivery riders are seen running towards it after parking their motorcycles at the junction. One, with a black jacket on, is able to grab the horse by the bridle’s cheekpiece and lead it to safety. Nearby, two more Talabat delivery riders can be seen attempting to help him.

Talabat applauded its riders’ swift response. Talabat lauded its riders for their prompt action. “We support and applaud all positive contributions that road users do to help keep our roads safe and we are particularly proud of the two delivery riders who acted with kindness and compassion today, ensuring the safety of the horse and others. As a company, we welcome the positive contributions that delivery riders make to the communities they serve,” it said.

On Dubai’s roadways, delivery riders have previously come through with heroic victories. A social media user shared a video of a delivery rider taking out a big block in the middle of a crowded exchange in 2022.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised Abdul Ghafoor, the heroic delivery rider, on social media and requested assistance in contacting him. A picture of the two of them was then shared on social media with the message, “An honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed,” following their meeting.

