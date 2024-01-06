Road Closures ahead for Dubai Marathon on Sunday

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is set to temporarily close various city roads, including portions of Umm Suqeim Street, Jumeirah Beach Road, and Al Wasl Road, on Sunday from the early morning until 1 p.m. to facilitate the Dubai Marathon.

The Dubai Marathon is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing a chance for individuals interested in joining the Middle East’s inaugural and oldest international marathon event.

The RTA has released a video showcasing the marathon route, commencing on Umm Suqeim Road near Dubai Police Academy and concluding at the same location. Spanning a distance of 42.195km, the route incorporates Jumeirah Beach Road, providing runners with scenic views of landmarks like the Burj Al Arab and Madinat properties.

تعرّفوا على مسار #ماراثون_دبي 2024 الذي سينطلق يوم الأحد 7 يناير ابتداءً من الساعة 6:00 صباحاً وحتى الساعة 1:00 ظهراً. يرجى التخطيط لرحلتكم والانطلاق باكراً للوصول لوجهتكم. #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات pic.twitter.com/f1t7rGacbC Advertisement — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 5, 2024

Apart from the competitive marathon, there are also best and unskilled runners in 10km category as well as a 4km event for beginners and hobbyists.

Also Read Dubai’s Street Queen: One Woman’s Epic Run Covers Every Inch Pink Taxi Runner, Yasmine Salaam, completes running every street in Dubai. Journey...

The Dubai Marathon 2024 is an occasion authorized by the Dubai Sports Council, and contributors will come from universal top competitors through to rising stars as well as both debutant runners. The relatively flat course means some speedy times for both elite and regular runners.