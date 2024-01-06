RTA Increases Minimum Recharge for Nol Cards from January 15

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a notable alteration to the minimum top-up amount for Nol cards, effective January 15.

Considering the current minimum charge for public transportation in Dubai is Dh5, the new minimum top-up will be increased to Dh20. This change has raised concerns among some citizens who regularly use public transport.

People who regularly use Nol cards for their daily travels need to be attentive of this change.

Notably, four years ago, a round trip with the Metro transit network cost Dh15 using the Nol card, but now users must ensure they have at least Dh20 loaded into their account.

Also Read RTA increases minimum top-up amount for Nol card in Dubai RTA announces minimum top-up for Nol card to be Dh20 from January...

Advertisement

The Nol card is a versatile prepaid smart card widely used in Dubai for various public transport payments, including Metro, buses, trams, and waterbuses. In addition to public transportation, the card can be used for paying taxi fares, parking, entrance to public parks, visiting the Etihad Museum, and making purchases at over 200 shops, restaurants, and stores throughout Dubai city.

Users can easily add credit to their Nol cards using RTA ticket vending machines, solar top-up devices, and the online card app.

Additionally, RTA offers a loyalty and rewards program called “Nol Plus,” allowing commuters to use their Nol points for account credit or enjoy discounts while shopping at partner shops and restaurants.