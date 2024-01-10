Sazgar Receives License For Electric Rickshaw Manufacturing

In Lahore, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, presented the first license for manufacturing electric rickshaws to Sazgar Engineering Works Limited.

This signals the beginning of electric rickshaw production in the province. In the event, the interim Chief Minister revealed plans to provide 26 thousand electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public without interest.

According to Mohsin Naqvi, 10,000 e-bikes have been allocated for students, 2,000 for working women, 2,000 e-three-wheelers for handicapped persons, 10,000 e-rikshaws for the general public, and 2,000 e-bikes for government employees.

Additionally, Naqvi banned government-level buying of petrol-powered motorbikes across the province, electing for electric bikes in the future.

The interim Chief Minister praised the Bank of Punjab for backing the government’s drive to offer interest-free electric bikes and rickshaws to the public. Additionally, at the event, the interim Chief Minister launched the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program throughout the province.

The ceremony was attended by the Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren, Consul General of America Ms. Kirstin K. Hawkins, Provincial Ministers, SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, Secretary Transport, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, and senior officials from various companies.