SC orders PTI to submit response to ECP report in level playing field

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provide a response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) report in a case related to ensuring a level playing field before the upcoming elections.

Chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the three-member bench, including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, conducted the hearing, which was live-streamed on the Supreme Court’s website.

Chief Justice Isa initially inquired if PTI’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa had reviewed the reports from the ECP and the chief secretary concerning a level playing field.

Khosa, while rejecting the ECP and chief secretary’s reports, asserted that the nomination papers of PTI’s key leaders had not been approved. The Chief Justice reminded Khosa to submit a written reply rather than outright rejection.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed out that, according to the ECP report, 76% of PTI candidates’ nomination papers were accepted, suggesting that the party had received relief from tribunals.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Isa questioned Khosa on what the PTI sought from the court, to which Khosa replied that they wanted a level playing field. Chief Justice Isa clarified that the Supreme Court was not a political entity and would not order the acceptance of 100% of PTI’s nomination papers.

He emphasized that the court was not involved in running any campaign and urged Khosa not to use the court as a platform for political statements. The court subsequently directed PTI to submit a written response to the ECP’s report on allegations of a lack of a level playing field. The hearing was adjourned until the following Monday, January 15.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s report had rejected PTI’s claims of an unfair playing field for the 2024 general election, stating that over 76% of PTI candidates’ nomination papers had been approved.

The plea, presented on behalf of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, sought the Supreme Court’s direction to prevent the arrest and harassment of PTI candidates, workers, and leaders. The court petition also named various officials as respondents.