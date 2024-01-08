SC to hear PTI’s plea for bat as election symbol on Jan 10

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) petition filed for the restoration of the bat symbol for hearing on January 10.

During the hearing of the petition related to the PTI level playing field in the Supreme Court, PTI leader Hamid Khan was summoned by the court on which he came to the rostrum.

The Chief Justice asked Hamid Khan whether the PTI plea should be fixed tomorrow. On this, Hamid Khan requested that the hearing be fixed today.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that today there is a 9-member bench and there is also a special bench, Hamid Khan said that our priority is today, if not, then tomorrow.

The Chief Justice “asked whether you came against the decision or is there a request for 184/3, Hamid Khan said that he has come to the Supreme Court in 185/3 against the order of the Peshawar High Court”.

The Chief Justice said that if the matter did not go to the Judges Committee then the case was fixed the day after tomorrow.

Later, the court fixed the bat symbol case for hearing on January 10.

Earlier, PTI requested that the petition filed in the Supreme Court for the restoration of the bat symbol be scheduled for hearing today.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar along with senior party leader Hamid Khan met the Registrar of the Supreme Court which requested to schedule the application of the bat symbol for hearing today.