SC to take up lifetime disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court(SC)) constituted a seven-member bench related to the lifetime disqualification case of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif and other politicians.

“Will the decision of the Supreme Court regarding lifelong disqualification or the Election Act under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution”. The court constituted a bench for the hearing.

A seven-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa will hear the case.

The larger bench includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali.

A 7-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will hear the case at 11:30 tomorrow.

The Supreme Court constituted a 7-member larger bench on the notice related to lifelong disqualification in the Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani case.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has taken notice of the discrepancy between the judicial decision on lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) and the amendments introduced to the Elections Act.