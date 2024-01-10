Secretaries of interior and defense ministries summoned by IHC in PTI candidate’s disappearance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned joint secretaries of ministries of interior and defense following the reported disappearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Abdullah Mumtaz Kahloon outside the Islamabad International Airport.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over a protective bail plea filed by the PTI candidate, who had submitted his nomination papers for PP-76 Sargodha.

Allegedly, Barrister Abdullah was taken into custody shortly after arriving in Islamabad from abroad, prompting concerns about his whereabouts.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal, representing the government, informed the high court that CCTV footage showed Abdullah exiting the airport and departing to an undisclosed location with three to four individuals without offering resistance.

Chief Justice Farooq inquired about the visibility of the faces of those accompanying Abdullah and whether there were CCTV cameras in the airport’s parking area. Duggal responded that the faces of the others were not discernible in the footage.

Expressing displeasure at the authorities for violating court orders, CJ Farooq questioned how he could enforce his orders in the face of a clear violation. He announced plans to summon the joint secretaries of the defense and interior ministries.

It’s worth noting that the missing candidate from the former ruling party had already obtained protective bail in a case registered against him in Sargodha before arriving in Pakistan.

The hearing was adjourned until January 15.

The leadership of Imran Khan’s party is currently grappling with numerous legal cases, particularly related to the May 9 riots, resulting in several senior leaders, including its founder, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others being incarcerated.