Senate passes resolution to postpone elections 2024

Articles
  • Senator Dilawar Khan tabled resolution in upper house.
  • He said security forces attacked in KP and Balochistan.
  • Senator said it is very cold in most of the areas in KP.
ISLAMABAD: The Senate passed the resolution to postpone the elections 2024 in the country by a majority vote.

Senator Dilawar Khan tabled a resolution in the upper house of the Parliament seeking a delay in the elections which was approved by the majority of lawmakers. He said that it is very cold in most of the areas, due to which it is difficult for these areas to participate in the election process.

Dilawar Khan said attacks were carried out on Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) members and Mohsin Dawar. He said security forces have been attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan while Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali also had reservations over elections.

The senator said threat alerts were also issued by the intelligence agencies during election rallies.

The Senate passed the resolution presented by Senator Dilawar Khan by a majority vote.

