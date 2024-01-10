Advertisement
Shah Mehmood Qureshi challenges rejection of papers in LHC

LAHORE: Co-chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)  and former federal minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi challenged the rejection of nomination papers in the Lahore High Court.

Papers PP 218, NA 151 and 150 of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were rejected.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has approached the Lahore High Court(LHC)  on the rejection of papers from three constituencies.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar NAjafi of Lahore High Court will hear the petition of Shah Mehmood.

Earlier, The Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI)  Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood.

Multan Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar delivered the verdict in which he rejected the appeal filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi by the Returning Officer(RO).

