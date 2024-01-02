Smartphones to be available for installment accessible from January 15

Islamabad – The government is introducing an innovative policy to enable individuals who cannot afford mobile devices to purchase smartphones through convenient installment plans.

Set to be implemented from January 15, the ‘Contract-based Smartphones Policy’ has been introduced by the caretaker government.

Dr. Umar Saif, the Federal Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, revealed the details of the policy, highlighting its potential benefits, especially for individuals traveling abroad, who can now access the latest smartphone models through manageable installment options.

Dr. Saif emphasized that the policy was developed after extensive consultations with stakeholders in the telecom industry. The primary objective is to promote responsible financial behavior and facilitate continuous growth in smartphone accessibility.

Under this initiative, telecom companies will directly offer smartphones to customers through installment plans, making mobile broadband more accessible, particularly for low-income segments in Pakistan.

To protect investors from defaults, measures such as blocking mobile phones and potentially national identity cards of defaulters will be implemented.

The minister stressed the importance of safeguarding investors and establishing a robust mechanism to ensure the success of the policy.

The telecom landscape is poised for a significant change as the policy allows companies to directly provide smartphones to customers through flexible installment plans. This move is particularly advantageous for economically disadvantaged segments of society, opening up avenues for increased mobile broadband usage.