Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Suzuki GD 110s new price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki GD 110s new price in Pakistan 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Suzuki continues to be a significant player in the motorcycle market in Pakistan, especially with Honda gaining popularity in the 70cc entry-level category.

Suzuki GD 110s stands out as Suzuki’s top-selling model, recognized for its fuel efficiency and comfortable riding experience.

The bike is preferred by daily commutes for its powerful engine, secure construction and suitability for both short commutes and long rides.

The motorcycle has a larger engine size compared to other entry-level bikes, making it well-known and popular among riders.

Also Read

Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023
Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023

Bike prices experienced a substantial increase in 2023, attributing the surge to...

Advertisement

The bike’s tough construction is complemented by smooth design to reduce air drag. Its chrome-polished wrap and attractive mixture rims set it apart from other Honda models.

Containing a robust 110cc engine, the bike offers both powerful performance and decent mileage. It’s designed to be user-friendly, emphasizing high engine efficiency and performance.

In recent times, the auto market in Pakistan has faced challenges, leading to price hikes by almost all motorcycle manufacturers, reaching notably high levels.

Suzuki GD 110s price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki modelsPrice
Suzuki GD 110SRs335,000
Suzuki GSX 125Rs499,000
Suzuki GS 150Rs364,000
Suzuki GR 150Rs547,000

Suzuki GD 110s fuel average

40-45kilometers per litre

Advertisement

Suzuki GD 110s colors

Red, Black, Grey and Blue

Suzuki GD 110s for sale in Pakistan

Prices of Suzuki bikes vary, based on model, variants and bike condition. Used Suzuki GD110s costs somewhere between Rs1.0 – 3.5 lacs in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story