Suzuki GD 110s new price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki continues to be a significant player in the motorcycle market in Pakistan, especially with Honda gaining popularity in the 70cc entry-level category.

Suzuki GD 110s stands out as Suzuki’s top-selling model, recognized for its fuel efficiency and comfortable riding experience.

The bike is preferred by daily commutes for its powerful engine, secure construction and suitability for both short commutes and long rides.

The motorcycle has a larger engine size compared to other entry-level bikes, making it well-known and popular among riders.

The bike’s tough construction is complemented by smooth design to reduce air drag. Its chrome-polished wrap and attractive mixture rims set it apart from other Honda models.

Containing a robust 110cc engine, the bike offers both powerful performance and decent mileage. It’s designed to be user-friendly, emphasizing high engine efficiency and performance.

In recent times, the auto market in Pakistan has faced challenges, leading to price hikes by almost all motorcycle manufacturers, reaching notably high levels.

Suzuki GD 110s price in Pakistan 2024

Suzuki models Price Suzuki GD 110S Rs335,000 Suzuki GSX 125 Rs499,000 Suzuki GS 150 Rs364,000 Suzuki GR 150 Rs547,000

Suzuki GD 110s fuel average

40-45kilometers per litre

Suzuki GD 110s colors

Red, Black, Grey and Blue

Suzuki GD 110s for sale in Pakistan

Prices of Suzuki bikes vary, based on model, variants and bike condition. Used Suzuki GD110s costs somewhere between Rs1.0 – 3.5 lacs in Pakistan.

