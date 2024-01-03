Suzuki GD 110s new price in Pakistan 2024

Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023
Bike prices experienced a substantial increase in 2023, attributing the surge to...
Suzuki continues to be a significant player in the motorcycle market in Pakistan, especially with Honda gaining popularity in the 70cc entry-level category.
Suzuki GD 110s stands out as Suzuki’s top-selling model, recognized for its fuel efficiency and comfortable riding experience.
The bike is preferred by daily commutes for its powerful engine, secure construction and suitability for both short commutes and long rides.
The motorcycle has a larger engine size compared to other entry-level bikes, making it well-known and popular among riders.
The bike’s tough construction is complemented by smooth design to reduce air drag. Its chrome-polished wrap and attractive mixture rims set it apart from other Honda models.
Containing a robust 110cc engine, the bike offers both powerful performance and decent mileage. It’s designed to be user-friendly, emphasizing high engine efficiency and performance.
In recent times, the auto market in Pakistan has faced challenges, leading to price hikes by almost all motorcycle manufacturers, reaching notably high levels.
|Suzuki models
|Price
|Suzuki GD 110S
|Rs335,000
|Suzuki GSX 125
|Rs499,000
|Suzuki GS 150
|Rs364,000
|Suzuki GR 150
|Rs547,000
40-45kilometers per litre
Red, Black, Grey and Blue
Prices of Suzuki bikes vary, based on model, variants and bike condition. Used Suzuki GD110s costs somewhere between Rs1.0 – 3.5 lacs in Pakistan.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
