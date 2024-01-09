Toyota introduces special offer for Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has brought an exclusive offer for Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric in order to attract more customers.

The recently introduced Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric has achieved notable success. However, IMC plans to enhance sales by introducing an enticing offer for customers.

Toyota Pakistan, also known as IMC, has collaborated with specific banks to offer highly competitive markup or profit rates, the most affordable insurance rates, and priority delivery services.

According to the company’s social media post, the exclusive offer for the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid electric is available through the following banks:

Bank Alfalah

Advertisement

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Meezan Bank

Habib Metropolitan Bank

MCB

Faysal Bank

UBL

Advertisement

Bank of Punjab (BOP)

Bank Islami

Dubai Islamic Bank

Habib Metro

OLP

To obtain additional information, feel free to get in touch with the nearest Toyota dealership or visit any nearby branches of the bank.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that Toyota’s offer is applicable only as long as supplies are available.