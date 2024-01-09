Toyota introduces special offer for Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric

Toyota introduces special offer for Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric

Articles
Advertisement
Toyota introduces special offer for Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric

Toyota introduces special offer for Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric

Advertisement

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has brought an exclusive offer for Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric in order to attract more customers.

The recently introduced Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric has achieved notable success. However, IMC plans to enhance sales by introducing an enticing offer for customers.

Toyota Pakistan, also known as IMC, has collaborated with specific banks to offer highly competitive markup or profit rates, the most affordable insurance rates, and priority delivery services.

According to the company’s social media post, the exclusive offer for the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid electric is available through the following banks:

Bank Alfalah

Advertisement

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Meezan Bank

Habib Metropolitan Bank

MCB

Faysal Bank

UBL

Advertisement

Bank of Punjab (BOP)

Bank Islami

Dubai Islamic Bank

Habib Metro

OLP

To obtain additional information, feel free to get in touch with the nearest Toyota dealership or visit any nearby branches of the bank.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that Toyota’s offer is applicable only as long as supplies are available.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story