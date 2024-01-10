Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were on Wednesday killed in a fire exchange took place between security forces & terrorists in Lakki Marwat district.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists, as a result two were sent to hell, Aftab alias Malang and Masood Shah. These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.”

However, during intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers – Sepoy Muhammad Afzal, 29 year old, resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain, 27 year old, resident of district Mansehra, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as the Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.