UAE declares participation in NASA’s Lunar Gateway initiative

The UAE recently announced a groundbreaking initiative to send the first Emirati and Arab astronauts into lunar orbit, marking a significant leap in the country’s space exploration agenda.

Presidents Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum disclosed the UAE’s participation in NASA’s Lunar Gateway Station, a collaborative effort with the USA, Japan, Canada, and the European Union, set to be humanity’s first space station near the Moon.

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his delight at the UAE’s commitment to space exploration, a sentiment echoed by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, who outlined the nation’s contributions, including a 10-ton unit for the station, a space operations center, and a global astronaut training facility.

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the UAE on becoming a player in the Lunar Gateway Space Station project, anticipating that by 2030, the first Emirati and Arab astronaut would journey to the Moon.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is crucial in designing, developing, and operating the Emirates Airlock, a vital Lunar Gateway component.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson acknowledged MBRSC’s role, emphasizing its supply of the Crew and Science Airlock for NASA Gateway. This collaboration involves key space agencies like NASA, ESA, JAXA, and CSC, underscoring the global cooperation driving the Lunar Gateway project.

The UAE’s involvement aims to elevate its global standing in space science and technology. The Crew and Science Airlock, provided by the UAE, will serve as a lunar mission access point and a space laboratory, weighing 10 tons with dimensions of 10 meters in length and 4 meters in width.

This milestone reflects the UAE’s commitment to space exploration and humanity’s shared goal of lunar return and future Mars missions. The Lunar Gateway Station plays a crucial role in NASA’s Artemis project, focusing on sustainable lunar missions. The UAE’s contribution positions it as a key innovator, gaining access to valuable scientific and engineering insights.

Participating in the Lunar Gateway Station underscores the UAE’s daring leadership and ambitious space exploration pursuits.

The management of the Airlock by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center showcases the nation’s growing capabilities in space exploration. This collaborative effort symbolizes global unity toward lunar and Mars missions, marking a significant chapter in outer space exploration.

