UAE: Doctors perform life-saving surgery on a man in Abu Dhabi

A young man was suffering from multiple organ failure.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors perform life-saving surgery.

Narrowed valves restricted blood flow and threatened heart function.

An intricate aortic valve stenosis was the cause of a young man’s multiple organ failure, which led to life-saving surgery by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi professionals.

The man, who was in his mid-30s, had a congenital anomaly that made it extremely difficult for his heart to pump blood. When he got to the hospital, aortic valve stenosis—a disorder that narrows the aortic valve—was discovered to be the cause of his multiple organ failure.

“In this particular case, we were confronted with a condition where the patient’s aortic valve was critically narrowed, impeding blood flow and threatening heart function. His age was also a factor as aortic valve stenosis usually affects the older demographic,” said Dr Mahmoud Traina, staff physician of cardiovascular medicine in the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at the hospital, part of the M42 network.

The patient was promptly put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to stabilize his condition before undergoing life-saving surgery after being assessed for emergency treatment. In just under two hours, a biological valve supported by a stainless steel frame was inserted into the heart via a catheter during the aortic valve replacement process.

“After confirming the valve’s functionality, the catheter was removed, and the 5mm incision was closed. Our team’s prompt response and subsequent decision-making to employ advanced techniques like ECMO and transcatheter aortic valve replacement were pivotal in the successful treatment of this young patient,” Dr Traina noted.

The patient recovered well from the surgery, was released a few days later, and was back at work in less than ten days.

What is aortic valve stenosis?

It is a disorder that develops when the heart’s aortic valve narrows or becomes obstructed. This disrupts the heart’s regular blood flow, which can lead to cardiac damage, serious health issues, or even death. It reduces blood flow, which lowers the body’s intake of oxygen. Chest discomfort, dyspnea, and syncope may result from this.

