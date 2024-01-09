Umar Saif unveils Rs2bn Startup Fund for Pakistan’s startups.

Fund accelerates venture capital with 30% govt, 70% private support.

Expected impact: Rs50bn yearly, driving economic growth and tech advancements.

Advertisement

In a significant move towards fostering innovation and boosting economic growth, Dr. Umar Saif, the Federal Minister for Information Technology, officially launched the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF) on Tuesday. The ceremony, attended by local and international venture capitalists, diplomats, and renowned technology companies, marked a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

During his address at the event, Dr. Saif announced that the government had allocated Rs2 billion to the Pakistan Startup Fund, with the primary objective of catalyzing investments in local startups. The Fund aims to accelerate venture capital investment in the country, providing financial assistance to startups, with each recipient receiving 30% support. The remaining 70% of the capital will be contributed by venture capitalists.

Expressing confidence in the Startup Fund’s potential impact, Dr. Saif highlighted its crucial role in Pakistan’s economic development. He emphasized the Ministry of Information Technology’s commitment to providing facilities and support to startups, underscoring the government’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for innovation.

Dr. Saif shared his optimism about the Fund’s influence on the startup ecosystem, foreseeing increased technological advancements and economic opportunities. He noted that the country currently boasts more than 4,000 active startups, supported by eight National Innovation Centers. Over the last four years, these startups have successfully attracted nearly $800 million in foreign investment.

The Federal Minister projected that the Pakistan Startup Fund would create a value of at least Rs 50 billion per year within the startup ecosystem, signaling a positive trajectory for the nation’s economic landscape.

With this strategic initiative, Pakistan aims to not only support the existing startups but also to encourage the birth of new innovative ventures, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic prosperity and technological advancements. The launch of the Pakistan Startup Fund marks a pivotal step towards positioning Pakistan as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Advertisement

Also Read Google Heads to Multibillion-Dollar US Patent Trial for AI Tech Google faces Boston trial over AI patent claims by Singular. Singular seeks...