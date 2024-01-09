Weather update for Karachi, Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather In Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next two days.

According to the current weather patterns, most of Pakistan is experiencing continental air influence.

This means that Karachi, Hyderabad, and many areas in the province can expect mainly cold and dry weather from Tuesday evening/night through Wednesday and Thursday.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Jacobabad, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Kashmore and Padidan during morning and night hours.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature will likely remain between 11-13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 10-12 C on Thursday.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature will likely remain between 08-10 C on Wednesday and 07-09 C on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, Karachi, Hyderabad, and many areas in Sindh experienced cold and dry weather.

Dense fog/smog prevailed in upper districts which disturbed normal vehicular movement on inter and intra-city roads from night to morning.

Mohenjo-Daro was the coldest spot in Sindh, with the temperature falling to 03 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 percent.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 67 per cent.

Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 09 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 percent.