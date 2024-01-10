WhatsApp will soon announce new features

WhatsApp is gearing up for some exciting changes, and a recent beta version has given us a sneak peek. In WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.1.10.72, two standout features caught our attention.

Firstly, there’s a new sticker editor that lets you create, edit, and organize stickers in a favorites collection. You can even twist stickers shared in your chats. The update promises some fun customization options for your chats.

Check out the screenshot below for a preview!

With this new feature, you won’t need external apps to make stickers anymore. Now, you can create stickers directly within WhatsApp. Although WhatsApp had introduced a feature to turn images into stickers last year, this update takes it a step further by allowing you to edit those stickers within the app itself.

Before this, there wasn’t an option to convert images from a chat into stickers. This improvement brings more flexibility to personalize your stickers right in the chatting app.

Accent Themes

WhatsApp currently allows users to customize their chat backgrounds and choose between dark and light modes.

However, a new update is on the horizon, which will enable users to select from various themes for accent colors. This means you can change the main branding color of the app, adding another layer of personalization to your WhatsApp experience.

The screenshot reveals that users will have color options like green, blue, white, pink, and lavender. If you choose pink, not only will the app’s main color turn pink, but also notifications and other accents will follow suit. The changes are illustrated in the screenshot as well.

At the time of writing, these features are only available in the beta version of WhatsApp, so it is uncertain when they will be released publicly. They are also yet to be marked on the Android beta version of WhatsApp.