Women Drivers Enlisted in Karachi’s Pink Bus Service

Sharjeel Inam Memon, a prominent member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), praises the inclusion of female drivers in the Pink Bus Service. He emphasizes the party’s strong commitment to empowering women for the holistic progress of society.

In a statement on social media, Sharjeel Memon expresses his joy at the inclusion of women drivers in the pink buses.

Choosing women as drivers and conductors for these gender-specific buses is an actual example of strong and empowered women.

18 women set to pass Pakistan's first training programme for female bus drivers https://t.co/PNwhoKBUaa — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 9, 2024

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlights that the inclusion of women in these roles in pink buses was a measured move by the previous PPP-led Sindh government, showcasing the region’s advancement.

Memon emphasizes that this move is a major step toward promoting women’s empowerment and ensuring safety. The PPP’s resolute assurance to uplifting and empowering marginalized communities reflects its devotion to the philosophy of self-sufficiency.

By passing on important roles to women in the Pink Bus Service, Sindh not only promotes empowerment but also reveals its dedication to advancement and growth. The PPP continues its commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being and independence of women, acknowledging them as essential drivers of positive change in society.

