Yamaha Motorcycles latest Price in Pakistan 2024

From January 6, 2024, Yamaha Motors Pakistan has raised the prices of Yamaha motorcycles once again.

As per a circular sent to authorized dealers nationwide, Yamaha Motors Pakistan has increased the prices of their motorcycles. The hike ranges from Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 14,000, depending on the model of the motorcycle.

Although, the price of Yamaha YB-125Z remains unchanged.

Yamaha Motorcycles Price in Pakistan

YAMAHA BIKES OLD PRICE (PKR) NEW PRICE (PKR) DIFFERENCE (PKR) YB-125Z 396,000 396,000 Rs. 0 YB-125Z DX 440,500 454,000 Rs. 13,500 YBR-125 452,500 466,000 Rs. 13,500 YBR-125G (Black) 471,000 485,000 Rs. 14,000 YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange) 474,000 488,000 Rs. 14,000

Here is a copy of the company circular:

It’s worth noting that Yamaha raised motorcycle prices multiple times last year. Although this is the first increase in 2024, more hikes are expected as the year unfolds.

