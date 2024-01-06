Advertisement
Yamaha Motorcycles latest Price in Pakistan 2024

Yamaha Motorcycles latest Price in Pakistan 2024

From January 6, 2024, Yamaha Motors Pakistan has raised the prices of Yamaha motorcycles once again.

As per a circular sent to authorized dealers nationwide, Yamaha Motors Pakistan has increased the prices of their motorcycles. The hike ranges from Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 14,000, depending on the model of the motorcycle.

Also Read

Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023
Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023

Bike prices experienced a substantial increase in 2023, attributing the surge to...

Although, the price of Yamaha YB-125Z remains unchanged.

Yamaha Motorcycles Price in Pakistan

YAMAHA BIKESOLD PRICE (PKR)NEW PRICE (PKR)DIFFERENCE (PKR)
YB-125Z396,000396,000Rs. 0
YB-125Z DX440,500454,000Rs. 13,500
YBR-125452,500466,000Rs. 13,500
YBR-125G (Black)471,000485,000Rs. 14,000
YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange)474,000488,000Rs. 14,000
Here is a copy of the company circular:

Yamaha Motorcycles Price in Pakistan - January 2024 Update

It’s worth noting that Yamaha raised motorcycle prices multiple times last year. Although this is the first increase in 2024, more hikes are expected as the year unfolds.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

