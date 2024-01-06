Yamaha Motorcycles latest Price in Pakistan 2024

Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Hiked in 2023
Bike prices experienced a substantial increase in 2023, attributing the surge to...
From January 6, 2024, Yamaha Motors Pakistan has raised the prices of Yamaha motorcycles once again.
As per a circular sent to authorized dealers nationwide, Yamaha Motors Pakistan has increased the prices of their motorcycles. The hike ranges from Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 14,000, depending on the model of the motorcycle.
Although, the price of Yamaha YB-125Z remains unchanged.
|YAMAHA BIKES
|OLD PRICE (PKR)
|NEW PRICE (PKR)
|DIFFERENCE (PKR)
|YB-125Z
|396,000
|396,000
|Rs. 0
|YB-125Z DX
|440,500
|454,000
|Rs. 13,500
|YBR-125
|452,500
|466,000
|Rs. 13,500
|YBR-125G (Black)
|471,000
|485,000
|Rs. 14,000
|YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange)
|474,000
|488,000
|Rs. 14,000
It’s worth noting that Yamaha raised motorcycle prices multiple times last year. Although this is the first increase in 2024, more hikes are expected as the year unfolds.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.