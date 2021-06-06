Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Want To Spend As Much Time Together As Possible’ This Summer

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 04:14 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Jennifer Lopez

People Magazine reports that the newly-rekindled couple are figuring out their plans for summer and expect to spend a lot of quality time together. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently live on opposite coasts: Affleck is in Los Angeles while Lopez is in Miami.

Page Six reports that Ben Affleck seen driving Lopez to her Brentwood home this week. He spent the night at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday and was captured leaving the next morning by paparazzi.

Jennifer Lopez

The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s, are very much enjoying their back-on romance. A source told People that J.Lo and Affleck “are discussing summer plans. [They] want to spend as much time together as possible. They also want to take a trip.”

Lopez “is incredibly happy” dating Affleck again, the source added. “They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship.”

A source told on Wednesday that “Jen and Ben have been all over each other and can’t seem to get enough—all day, every day. Their chemistry is off the charts.” The source added later that “they are always affectionate.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

I May Destroy You
2 hours ago
British Academy TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ wins

In a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent...
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Congratulate Harry and Meghan
4 hours ago
Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge Delighted On Arrival Of Baby Lilli

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer
5 hours ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are loving their reunion

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making appearance in...
Hania Amir
5 hours ago
It’s not about ‘ex vs ex’ but harassment and bullying, says Hania Amir

Recently, Hania Amir spoke up about the controversy that has been spreading...
Neha Kakkar
6 hours ago
‘Wish I could give you more’ says Rohanpreet on Neha’s Birthday bash

On the special occasion of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s Birthday, her husband...
Deepika Padukone
6 hours ago
Photos: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her least favorite color

Deepika Padukone dislikes the color yellow, yet she slayed in all yellow...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
3 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
9 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
39 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
60 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...