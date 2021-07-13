Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

This is why your perfume says more about your personality than you think

Raba NoorWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:25 am
Adsense 160 x 600
perfume

One person may love the smell of an expensive perfume while another can’t stand it. It’s obvious that not everyone likes the same scents and that each person has personal preferences. It’s not surprising that your perfume says a lot about your personality.

We’ve put a few base notes of scents on a list that correlate to different personality traits of your personality, Have a look:

Citrus scents

Are you someone who likes to take leadership? And would your friends and family describe you as someone who is determined and sometimes even bossy? Then there’s a good chance you like perfumes with a base of citrus. These scents represent ambitious and strong people. Live Colourfully by Kate Spade and Viva La Juicy from Juicy Couture are most certainly a good match for you.

Rose scents

Do you consider every possible outcome before making a final decision? Chances are you’re someone who is sensitive, caring, and compassionate. You are someone who is always considerate of others which is why rosy scents are a great suit for you. The scent of roses represents gentle people. English Rose Perfume by Yardley London and Roses de Chloé by Chloé is probably the scents you’ve (unconsciously) been looking for for a long time.

Lavender scents

Social butterflies absolutely love lavender scents. You’re easy to get along with and your friends and family always enjoy getting together with you for drinks. On top of that, you’re always friendly and show genuine interest in others. You value friendships and always know how to cheer someone up after having a bad day. Lavender scents are great for you and the perfumes Libre by Yves Saint Laurent and Obsessed by Calvin Klein are a perfect match.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

england-complete-odi-series-whitewash
13 mins ago
England whitewash Pakistan in complete ODI series

England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the third and final match,...
US secretary antony blinkin
40 mins ago
US warns China it stands behind South China Sea and is committed to Philippine defense

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has restated the US' commitment...
blockchain
43 mins ago
Blockchain: Australian government announced an AUD 5.6 million award

The Australian government announced an AUD 5.6 million awards to two blockchain...
Budget 2021-22 Fawad Chaudhry
1 hour ago
Fawad Chaudhry sheds light on COVID-19 situation in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while shedding light on...
pakistan army on corona lockdown
1 hour ago
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations...
Sri Lanka Middle East Travel Ban
1 hour ago
Pakistan to increase International Flights operations to 50 percent

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

england-complete-odi-series-whitewash
13 mins ago
England whitewash Pakistan in complete ODI series

England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the third and final match,...
US secretary antony blinkin
40 mins ago
US warns China it stands behind South China Sea and is committed to Philippine defense

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has restated the US' commitment...
blockchain
43 mins ago
Blockchain: Australian government announced an AUD 5.6 million award

The Australian government announced an AUD 5.6 million awards to two blockchain...
Budget 2021-22 Fawad Chaudhry
1 hour ago
Fawad Chaudhry sheds light on COVID-19 situation in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while shedding light on...