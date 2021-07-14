Your house will always smell wonderfully fresh with this simple trick

It is a lot cheaper than a store-bought air freshener as well.

Preparing food, cleaning home, wiping up a spilled drink. You know, business as usual. And while there is nothing special to note about them, the most menial of tasks can leave an odor in your house.

Musty smell

When you walk into your own home, you usually do not smell much out of the ordinary. Odor blindness, it’s called. That does not mean however that your house is not filled with weird odors or at least musty air. Do you want to spruce up your home with a nice smell? Of course, you could buy an air freshener from the store, but inhaling those vapors is not all that healthy. Luckily, there’s another way!

Lemon and rosemary

Do you happen to have lemon and rosemary lying around the house? Good! Because this is exactly what you need to make your own air freshener. The nice thing about this is that it is not expensive and that you can be sure that your homemade air freshener actually smells nice.

Do you want to know how to make your own air freshener like that?

Requirements

Naturally, air fresheners can be bought from the store. But did you know that you can make one yourself with little effort? The only things you need are a pot, water, lemon, rosemary, and vanilla extract.

This is how you prepare it:

Fill a pot with water and bring it to a boil.

Slice the lemon and add it to the water along with the sprigs of thyme and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract.

Leave it on low heat during the day and add water if necessary.

This way, your house will smell fresh the whole day.

In a burner

Leaves the pot on the stove the entire day, but you can also put the fragrant water in an oil or scent burner. When you do this, leave the pot with the ingredients on the stove for a while, so the fragrances have time to diffuse into the water. Then, fish the rosemary and lemon slices from the water and pour some of the water into a burner. The burner will diffuse the scent naturally because a candle heats the liquid, so you won’t have to leave a pot to simmer on the stove all day long.